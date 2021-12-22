Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement regarding the next steps to curb the spread of Omicron, with the possibility of more restrictions on the table.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister ruled out that there would be any new restrictions in place before Christmas, however he stated that a circuit breaker lockdown is not off the table after 25 December if cases continue to soar.

Here is what we know so far about a circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas Day.

What is Plan C?

Plan C refers to the escalation of the current Plan B in place - resulting in an imposed circuit breaker after 25 December.

What would be implemented during a circuit breaker?

The plan allegedly being drawn up would see indoor meetings with people from outside one's household banned for a period of time.

People would only be allowed to convene indoors for work, and pubs and restaurants would once again have to serve customers outdoors and for takeaway only.

People may also be asked to check in using the NHS Covid app for track and trace, with Covid Passports being extended to bars, cafes and pubs.

The 'rule of six' would be reintroduced for outdoor gatherings and shielding would return to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

Will pubs stay open?

Yes - technically pubs would be able to stay open.

However they would once again have to serve customers outdoors and for takeaway only.

Will shops remain open?

Shops will be able to stay open under Plan C.

Current rules would remain in place, meaning that face masks would remain mandatory in shops and public transport.

Social distancing may also return to shops and venues.

When will Plan C come into place?

It has been reported that measures are likely to start pre-New Year's Day - meaning December 27 to 30 are potential dates for the implementation of Plan C.

However nothing yet has been confirmed - with Boris Johnson set to make an announcement over the next few days regarding stricter measures.