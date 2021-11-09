The UK Health Security Agency has reported a rise in calls to 111 about colds and flu, a cough, or difficulty breathing, while GPs have seen an increase in patients seeking help with respiratory tract infections.

If you are taken ill with cold or flu symptoms just before you are scheduled to get your Covid vaccine, what does that mean for your jab?

This is what you should do if you have a cold when scheduled to get the Covid vaccine. Photo: PA/David Jones

This is everything you need to know about getting the Covid-19 vaccine when ill.

Can I get the jab if I am ill?

If you are certain you do not have Covid-19 and are well enough to leave your home, you can still attend your appointment even if you have a cold.

With only mild symptoms you should be fine to get your vaccine, but if you are ill with a high temperature or fever, the NHS advises that you wait until you are better and take a test to check if it is Covid-19.

If you are unsure whether you should attend, speak to your GP before booking an appointment.

Do not attend a vaccine appointment if you are self-isolating, waiting for a coronavirus test or unsure if you are well enough.

You can rearrange your appointment using the NHS online booking system if necessary.

When should I get the vaccine?

It was initially suggested that people receive the both doses at around 12 weeks apart.

However in September advice changed and people can now receive their second vaccine after just 8 weeks.

Experts have said that there are no benefits to receiving the second vaccine any sooner than 8 weeks.

Where can I get the vaccine?

There are a few vaccination centres offering walk-in or bookable appointments for vaccination in Leeds.

You can get your first vaccine at any time, and some clinics are offering a second vaccine if you can prove it has been at least 8 weeks since your first.