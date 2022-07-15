Be cautious mixing with others if you feel unwell, Leeds health experts warn, amid heatwave and rise in Covid cases

As Leeds is expected to see temperatures of up to 35 degrees centigrade next week, health chiefs have warned that hospital Covid hospital admissions are now higher than during the previous wave.

A statement from West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnersip (WYHCP) has told local residents to remain cautious in the coming days, taking measures such as staying inside in well-ventilated buildings and good hand hygiene.

Leeds residents enjoying the sun in Sovereign Square back in 2019.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, public health lead for WYHCP said: “Our NHS and social care system is under pressure, especially with extremely hot weather alongside increasing rates of Covid. But there are a few simple things we can all do to help.

"Being cautious about mixing with groups of people if you’re feeling unwell is a good way of stopping the spread. Those other basic steps, like keeping rooms well ventilated and good hand hygiene, will also help. Above all, being up to date with your jabs is the best way you can protect yourself and our health service. It’s never too late to get protected."

It's also not too late to get your Covid-19 vaccination, and information on how to can be found at nhs.uk and via the NHS App. Whether it’s a first, second or a booster dose no appointment is necessary – visit www.nhs.uk for a walk-in site near you.

The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat from Sunday 17 July and WY HCP are reminding everyone to be sun smart and to choose health and care services wisely.

The main risks posed by a heatwave are not drinking enough water, overheating – which can make symptoms worse for people with heart or breathing problems – and heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Rob Webster, CEO Lead for WYHCP said: "The consequences of a heatwave can affect anyone, including older people, and those who live on their own or in a care home, people who have a long-term health condition, babies and the very young. Please check-in on your vulnerable neighbours across Bradford District and Craven; Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield district to make sure they are following the advice and stay well during the heatwave.

"If you do become unwell it is important that you get the right care in the right place. Please choose the best service for your needs across West Yorkshire. If you have a medical problem and aren’t sure what to do visit 111.nhs.uk."

For more information on summer health advice visit Seasonal advice - NHS - Together We Can (togetherwe-can.com) https://togetherwe-can.com/seasonaladvice/

Families can also visit Healthier Together, a free website developed by local healthcare professionals to help parents and carers keep their children safe and healthy. It has a wide range of information and is available by visiting https://www.wyhealthiertogether.nhs.uk/

The team behind the website have ensured the online advice complements local advice given across health and care services. Information has been reviewed by local paediatricians, GPs, community pharmacists, health visitors and other professionals across the region to ensure it is the most current, and up to date information available.