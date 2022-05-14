Competitors race to raise money as Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life returns to Leeds this weekend

The much-loved charity fundraiser is returning to Temple Newsam Park for what will be a bumper weekend where women, men and children of all ages and abilities will be taking in an event to suit them.

On Saturday, May 14, over 2.200 will be taking on Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course. There’s a Pretty Muddy Kids version too.

Then on Sunday, May 15 it’s the Race for Life 3k, 5k and 10k events with over 1,200 already signed up to take part.

And Special Guests sounding the horn to set off participants off on Sunday, will be Leeds Sisters Pat Woellner, 60, and Jackie Patterson, 54.

Now unexpectedly ‘famous’, the two are bound to be recognised by everyone as they were chosen to be the face of this year’s national Race for Life marketing campaign.

This was after being captured at Race for Life in Leeds last October by the crew filming for the ad.

Since its launch in March, millions of viewers across the UK will have seen them in the Race for Life TV ad, when they enter Race for Life online, and across social and digital platforms such as Facebook.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said “We’re so excited to be bringing back the full experience of Race for Life this year following the cancellations and changes we faced during the pandemic. The much-loved big warm-up returns, and the 3k, 5k and 10k events will be mass starts again.

“There will be more activities and entertainment during the event, making it a great day out for supporters too to want to come and cheer the participants on, so everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“We will still do everything we can to keep people safe. Current government guidance to protect against COVID-19 will be followed and sanitiser will be provided at all events. "

The sisters are with their beaming smiles - and matching pink caps and purple t-shirts printed with ‘Doing it for Julie’.

Pat and Jackie, who both live in Morley, decided to take part in their first Race for Life in 2021 in support of Julie, their much-loved cousin who was diagnosed with cancer during lockdown in 2020.

And they will be back to part in the Race for Life 5k on Sunday, now with a team of friends and family - and with Julie, who is still undergoing treatment, cheering them on.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way." Nicki said.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

Online entries for Leeds are open till midnight on Friday 13 May, but on-the-day entries will be welcome, so people won’t miss out.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.