Huge comedy night in Leeds featuring Rosie Jones to raise money for Leeds Hospitals Charity

Lowell, a European leader in credit management, are supporting the event to raise funds for Leeds Hospital Charity.

The spectacle, now in its seventh year, has helped Lowell to raise over £450,000 for the charity so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

cc Lowell

This year's lineup on March 16 will feature some of the UK’s top comedians including Matt Reed and Rosie Jones.

Over the last seven years, Lowell employees Jordan and Elizabeth Long have organised the event to raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity after Elizabeth’s sister was diagnosed with Cancer.

Esther Wakeman, Chief Executive at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Lowell for their support over the years, which all began with the first ‘Laugh in the Face of Cancer’ comedy night back in 2015.

"Since then, the event has proved a phenomenal success and helped raise tens of thousands to support staff and patients at Leeds Cancer Centre.

"The money Lowell has raised through this wonderful event has helped us make a huge difference to the hospital experience for people living with cancer in our region and their loved ones, from funding specialist equipment, to supporting life-changing research, and improving the patient environment.”

John Pears, Lowell UK CEO, added: “I think everyone at Lowell feels a strong sense of pride in our ongoing partnership with Leeds Hospitals Charity and our support of the ‘Laugh in the Face of Cancer’ event.

"We’re so proud to be able to support Leeds Hospitals Charity to fund future projects at Leeds Cancer Centre and provide expert care for patients in our area.”

If you would like to buy a ‘Laugh in the Face of Cancer’ ticket and support Leeds Hospitals Charity raise funds to support patients at Leeds Cancer Centre, please visit: https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/laugh-in-the-face-of-cancer-7/

Leeds Hospitals Charity is the charity for Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

It supports NHS staff to deliver the best care for patients and their families, by raising funds for equipment, services, education and research.