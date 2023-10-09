A Leeds care home has been slapped with a warning notice after inspectors found it still requires improvement, a year after it was told to make changes.

Claremont Care Home, in New Street, Farsley, was found not to be managing risks safely following a number of observations made by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

They included parts of the home being “worn” and “not always clean”, with flies spotted around food.

There were also issues with care plans. For example, inspectors said there was a lack of information given to staff on blood sugar levels despite one resident being diabetic.

Claremont Care Home, in New Street, Farsley, Leeds was said not to be managing risks safely in a report published following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Photo: Simon Hulme.

The home has space for 63 residents, providing care for the elderly and those with dementia. At the most recent inspection, there were 34 people living there.

Inspectors returned this summer following their previous visit last September to see what measures had been taken since it was rated ‘requires improvement’.

However, that rating remains the same in the CQC’s latest report. As a result, care bosses were told to produce an action plan for improving.

The findings centred around risks not being managed safely. Inspectors found that not all care plans and risk assessments had been completed – and that care records were not always accurate.

Inspectors noted that one resident with a care plan required their catheter bag to be emptied every four hours, but this was not always done.

They said the home needed “renovation work”, with a leak reported during the inspection. There was also paint coming away from the walls and the garden was described as “overgrown”.

The report added: “The home was not always clean. The home had a cat and we found faeces in one bathroom. This was cleaned immediately. During lunch, we observed flies around the food and some of the cutlery was chipped. The cups used were also dirty.”

It continued: “One person had diabetes and there was no information to guide staff on what to do should their blood sugar levels change.”

However, the report explained that inspectors found residents to have maximum control of their lives, with systems in place to protect them from the risk of abuse. Incidents and accidents were reported properly, and staffing levels were sufficient to meet people’s needs.