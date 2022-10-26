Inspectors visited Claremont Care Home, Farsley, in March of this year and uncovered a worrying catalogue of problems plunging the care provider into special measures.

In its latest inspection bosses ruled that the home, which is run by Park Homes, which is based in Cottingley Business Park, Bingley, still “requires improvement” in four of the five key areas of service in which it was judged although has been moved out of specialist measures.

Inspectors said: “The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve. At this inspection we found improvements had been made in some areas, but not in others and the provider remained in breach of regulations.

In its latest inspection bosses ruled that the home still “requires improvement”. Picture: Simon Hulme

“This service has been in Special Measures since March 2022. During this inspection the provider demonstrated that improvements have been made. The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall or in any of the key questions. Therefore, this service is no longer in Special Measures.”

Bosses were left satisfied at the overall level of care now provided by the home but raised concerns with regards to the management of medications.

The report continued: "At this inspection, we found improvements had been made in relation to the quality of person-centred care received by people, safety and hygiene of the environment, staffing deployment and training and the culture at the service.

“However, further improvements were still required in relation to the safe management of medication, care records and quality assurance processes in place; the provider continued to be in breach of regulations.”

Bosses were left satisfied at the overall level of care now provided by the home but raised concerns with regards to the management of medications. Picture: Simon Hulme

Inspectors said staff felt well supported in their roles and that recommended additional training had been completed with further training planned. Supervisions had also been completed, including “targeted supervisions to address areas identified by management where staff required further support and guidance.”

Inspectors added: “Most people and relatives told us staff's attitude was caring. Comments were made in relation to the change and improvements in the culture at the service, since our last inspection.”