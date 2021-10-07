Looking for a new place to work out with brand new equipment to give a go?

Have no fear- there are plenty of gyms in Leeds offering fantastic new services and personal training to help you get into shape.

These are the best gyms in Leeds according to ratings on Google. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Here is our list of the best gyms in Leeds according to reviews and ratings left on Google.

Primal Gym

4 The Blvd, Leeds LS10 1PZ

Rated 4.8/5 (141 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Amazing experience, professional staff, top quality equipment."

"Great place, friendly staff and a good atmosphere."

"Emma's conditioning class is amazing workout leaves me beat."

The Gym Group Leeds Headrow

Level 3, The Core, The Headrow SU4 2, Leeds LS1 6JD

Rated 4.3/5 (161 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"It's the cheapest priced gym for the equipment and service available."

"A good selection of machines and free weights, friendly staff."

"Good central location, good price without an annual contract."

JD Gyms Leeds North

Limewood Approach, Ring Rd Seacroft, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 1NH

Rated 4.6/5 (350 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Class and quality great staff we've waited too long for you but you're here now."

"Top rate-fit-for-purpose gym, cheap as chips - can't beat it."

"The gym has good equipment and alright atmosphere for the price."

Implexus Gym

Carlton Mills, 9B Pickering St, Armley, Leeds LS12 2QG

Rated 4.8/5 (33 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Excellent standard of training equipment which deserves a seperate mention."

"A lovely atmosphere with extremely helpful staff."

"Nice people, loads of equipment and, generally, a good place to train."

Snap Fitness

Unit 6, 100 Wellington St, Leeds LS LS1 4LT

Rated 4.3/5 (44 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"This is where I work as Personal trainer, amazing facilities!"

"Usual budget gym offering, cardio machines and free weights."

TRIB3 Leeds

68A Wellington St, Leeds LS1 2EE

Rated 4.7/5 (34 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Great workouts, great staff, good facilities"

"Brilliant place to push yourself to get fitter."

"Absolutely loved my urban bootcamp experience with Trib3 Leeds!"

CrossFit Leeds

Burley, Leeds LS4 2AZ

Rated 4.9/5 (34 Google Reviews).

This is what customers had to say:

"Really nice atmosphere and a good place to meet new people."

"All the equipment is in great condition."

"Oh, and they have coffee and yummy snacks ready to go!"