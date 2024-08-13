Chapel Allerton Hospital: First look at new garden for patients in Leeds featured at Chelsea Flower Show

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 17:31 BST

A brand new garden designed to help patients recover has been unveiled at Chapel Allerton Hospital.

The garden, designed by stroke survivor Miria Harris, was previously featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Celebrating the official opening earlier today was actor Mark Charnock, who plays stroke survivor Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

He was joined by Stroke Association CEO Juliet Bouverie and Professor Phil Wood, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The garden has transformed an old courtyard with new facilities for "horticultural therapy". Here is a first look at the new space -

Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock, Stroke Association CEO Juliet Bouverie and Professor Phil Wood, the CEO of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the new garden this afternoon (August 13).

1. Recovery garden

Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock, Stroke Association CEO Juliet Bouverie and Professor Phil Wood, the CEO of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the new garden this afternoon (August 13). | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The garden, designed for patients' recovery at Chapel Allerton Hospital, was created by landscape designer and stroke survivor Miria Harris and was featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.

2. Recovery garden

The garden, designed for patients' recovery at Chapel Allerton Hospital, was created by landscape designer and stroke survivor Miria Harris and was featured at the Chelsea Flower Show. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
It has transformed an old courtyard with new facilities for "horticultural therapy", so that patients can reconnect with nature.

3. Recovery garden

It has transformed an old courtyard with new facilities for "horticultural therapy", so that patients can reconnect with nature. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The new garden was paid for with a grant from the Greener Communities Fund, a partnership between environmental charity Hubbub and NHS Charities Together.

4. Recovery garden

The new garden was paid for with a grant from the Greener Communities Fund, a partnership between environmental charity Hubbub and NHS Charities Together. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
With some patients spending weeks and even months in hospital, it was agreed that having a dedicated space outside clinical areas would be hugely important for both physical and mental wellbeing.

5. Recovery garden

With some patients spending weeks and even months in hospital, it was agreed that having a dedicated space outside clinical areas would be hugely important for both physical and mental wellbeing. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Patients will be able to take part in therapy sessions with staff, have a quiet space to reflect away from the ward, as well as somewhere to sit outside with their friends and families.

6. Recovery garden

Patients will be able to take part in therapy sessions with staff, have a quiet space to reflect away from the ward, as well as somewhere to sit outside with their friends and families. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.