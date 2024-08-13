Celebrating the official opening earlier today was actor Mark Charnock, who plays stroke survivor Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.
He was joined by Stroke Association CEO Juliet Bouverie and Professor Phil Wood, of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
The garden has transformed an old courtyard with new facilities for "horticultural therapy". Here is a first look at the new space -
Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock, Stroke Association CEO Juliet Bouverie and Professor Phil Wood, the CEO of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, officially opened the new garden this afternoon (August 13). | Tony Johnson
The garden, designed for patients' recovery at Chapel Allerton Hospital, was created by landscape designer and stroke survivor Miria Harris and was featured at the Chelsea Flower Show. | Tony Johnson
It has transformed an old courtyard with new facilities for "horticultural therapy", so that patients can reconnect with nature. | Tony Johnson
The new garden was paid for with a grant from the Greener Communities Fund, a partnership between environmental charity Hubbub and NHS Charities Together. | Tony Johnson
With some patients spending weeks and even months in hospital, it was agreed that having a dedicated space outside clinical areas would be hugely important for both physical and mental wellbeing. | Tony Johnson
Patients will be able to take part in therapy sessions with staff, have a quiet space to reflect away from the ward, as well as somewhere to sit outside with their friends and families. | Tony Johnson
