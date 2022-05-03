Chelsea Flower Show: Trainee Leeds gardeners build show garden at world’s most famous flower show

The world famous London RHS Chelsea Flower Show is due to get underway Tuesday, May 24.

The epic task of building an RHS Chelsea Flower Show main avenue garden has begun and helping with planting, at the end of the build, are two trainees from York Gate garden near Leeds.

They and 50 plus people have just 18 days to turn a 22 metre by 10 metre space into a forensically perfect garden at the world’s most famous flower show.

The Perennial Garden ‘With Love’, by designer Richard Miers, is packed full of his design hallmarks. It is classically contemporary, in a palette of green with soft white and plum undertones.

Trees and shrubs include, unusually, flat-topped hawthorns, with topiary and hornbeam hedging. There is also a central rill and paving and bespoke seating and sculptures.

"This beautiful garden represents the very best of horticulture - art, craft, skill, collaboration and love are all present in abundance. We are very excited about how powerfully it will reach those who need our help." said, Peter Newman, Perennial’s chief executive.

"A show garden at the world’s greatest flower show is also a unique way for us to reach an audience of supporters who understand the importance of building better futures for those who work in the industry."

Carrying a ‘With Love’ message to the horticulture industry, the garden’s main avenue appearance is a first for both the 183-year old charity and the designer.

They hope it will raise awareness of, and support for, the free information, advice and support Perennial provides people in horticulture and their families.

It's also the high point of a traineeship for two gardeners at York Gate, a garden opened to the public as a fundraiser for Perennial.

Kate Holliday and Tom Nicholls will travel to London to spend two days planting near the end of the build (May 17 and 18).

Kate is a month into her job as a trainee gardener at York Gate, where she also volunteered, and following a career change. The 41-year-old, who lives in Saltaire, near Bradford, studied horticulture whilst working full-time.