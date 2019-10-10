Cancer wing at St James's Hospital Leeds to open for public tours
The Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital is opening to the public on Saturday to show the work that goes on within cancer services in Leeds.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 06:00 am
Tours will run from 11am to 2pm and visitors can go behind the scenes at the radiotherapy and chemotherapy units.
The event aims to highlight the work of the hospital in providing support, care and treatment to patients following a cancer diagnosis.
It will also promote careers in cancer care and specialist staff will be available to discuss roles in administration, nursing, radiotherapy, research, clinical scientist, and support teams.
There will be interactive activities such as trying out nursing procedures on the ward's training equipment.
Visitors can book tours on arrival at The Bexley Wing welcome desk.