People who received their first vaccination earlier this year were previously scheduled for their second vaccine up to 12 weeks after their first.

However last month text messages were sent out to 650,000 people in England encouraging them to reschedule their vaccination appointments and bring them forward.

People can now get their second jab after just 8 weeks.

Below is everything you need to know about rescheduling your second dose.

How many weeks should I wait between vaccines?

Previously appointments were as far as 3 months apart.

However it has now been suggested that appointments can be moved to 2 months apart.

Is it dangerous to get my second dose earlier?

No, it is not dangerous to get the second dose of the vaccine a month earlier.

It was initially suggested that people receive the both doses at around 12 weeks apart.

However last month advice changed and people can now receive their second vaccine after just 8 weeks.

Experts have said that there are no benefits to receiving the second vaccine any sooner than 8 weeks.

Can I reschedule if I didn't receive a text message?

Yes, appointments can be brought forward regardless of whether or not someone received the text message last month.

Log in through the NHS portal to book or manage your current appointments and see if it is possible to move the second vaccine forward.

What about walk-in appointments?

There are a few vaccination centres offering walk-in or bookable appointments for vaccination in Leeds.

You can get your first vaccine at any time, and some clinics are offering a second vaccine if you can prove it has been at least 8 weeks since your first.

You can find the full list of walk-in Covid vaccination centres in Leeds here.