A new case of mpox has been detected in Leeds, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

The patient is the fifth case of mpox after recently returning from Uganda. They are receiving specialist care from hospital staff.

It was confirmed that the case has no links to the previous four cases identified, which all related to the same household. Those patients have now fully recovered.

The UKHSA said that any contacts will be offered testing and vaccination as needed, and will be advised on necessary further care if they have symptoms or test positive.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and our diagnostics tests that we have been able to detect this new case.

“The risk to the UK population remains low following this fifth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.

“Clade Ib mpox has been widely circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in Canada, Sweden, India, Thailand and Germany.

“There has been extensive planning underway to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any further confirmed cases.”