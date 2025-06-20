A Leeds campaigner said that a “message of hope” has been sent to terminally ill people across the country, after MPs narrowly voted in favour of legalising assisted dying.

Jordan Findlay, who set up the Leeds branch of Dignity in Dying after losing her mum to cancer at 18, welcomed the result in the Commons today (June 20).

The vote, on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, passed by 23 votes, meaning that it will now move to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Reacting to the decision, the 28-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “This is such wonderful news and a message of hope to many terminally ill people and their families.

“Our family is overjoyed that choice and compassion has won.”

The landmark bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, sets out plans to give adults with a terminal diagnosis of six months or less the legal right to end their lives.

It would require approval from two doctors and a specialist panel including a psychiatrist, lawyer and social worker.

Earlier this afternoon, MPs were granted a free vote, meaning they were not bound by party lines. Prime Minister Keir Starmer voted in favour of the bill, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch voted against.

In Leeds, most representing constituencies in the city voted for the bill. They were Hillary Benn, Simon Lightwood, Keir Mather, Rachel Reeves, Mark Sewards, and Katie White, who are all Labour MPs.

However, Labour MP Richard Burgon, who represents Leeds East, voted against the bill - as did Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke, who represents Wetherby and Easingwold. Meanwhile, Labour MPs Fabian Hamilton and Alex Sobel did not vote.

Jordan, who lives in Kirkstall, became a full-time carer for her mum, Anne Louise Findlay, when she was still a teenager. In June 2015, Anne died at the age of 57 after suffering an aggressive form of breast cancer that spread to her sternum.

The discussion gave Jordan a chance to reflect on memories of her mum in recent weeks, describing her as a “really wonderful person”. She previously told the YEP: “I think mum would have felt a lot more powerful [if assisted dying had been legal.

“When you get a diagnosis like that and there’s nothing you can do about it, having control over when you go is actually quite a beautiful thing.”

Previously, concerns have been raised around coercion, but campaigners said the bill includes robust checks to protect patients and families.