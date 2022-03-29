Active Future delivers activity sessions to children and adults of all ages, needs and abilities throughout West Yorkshire.

After repeated success beginning with their roots as a Futsal provider in the Northeast of England, they have launched in Leeds and the surrounding area.

Active Future launches in Leeds with alternative sports to engage youngsters including Quidditch and Fortnite Camps

Active Future will be kicking off in the area with Futsal, Dodgeball and Quidditch alongside their famous Fortnite Camps.

The official opening day will be held at Farsley Celtic FC, Newlands, Farsley on April 24 from 12pm until 3pm.

There will be an opportunity to participate in what is to come in the local community, a spokesperson for Active Future said.

Active Future has been established to instil a love of movement and "increasing the likelihood of lifelong participation with the delivery of movement needs being around the needs of the participant and not the needs of those delivering the activity".

The first two sessions for their weekly run activities are always free, as are the taster sessions offered to local community and church groups which are "already proving very popular in the area" according to the spokesperson.

Active Future are also researching for new activities to add to their portfolio.

The activities will all have restricted numbers to ensure maximum time can be spent ensuring those attending have the guidance and support they need in their chosen activity, so it’s advised to book early to secure a place.

To claim you or your child’s free session send a message on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/activefuturewestleeds or email [email protected]

Fostering an environment of inclusivity that allows players to grow into the game and have fun, Active Future Leeds are constantly in talks with a range of organisations and specialists coaches to develop new activity and sports sessions.