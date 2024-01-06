Leeds news you can trust since 1890
22 energetic photos of runners in Roundhay Park as Leeds parkrun returns for the new year

More than 400 eager runners turned out for the first parkrun of the year at Leeds beauty spot Roundhay Park today (January 6).
By James Connolly
Published 6th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The ever-popular event had its highest numbers since the pandemic, with first-timers and seasoned veterans alike joining the crowds.

Organisers always expect a big turnout on the first event of the year – but 2024’s figures have topped those in recent history, with an enormous 437 fitness enthusiasts showing their love for the park.

Graham Pawley, 56, is one of the event’s organisers. He said: “We’ve not had anywhere near these numbers since the pandemic. There was a great atmosphere as always, because it’s a wonderful community event.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was among the crowds today to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos from the event –

The parkrun had its highest turnout since the pandemic, with more than 400 runners taking part in the action.

The ever-popular event is set against the beautiful backdrop of stunning Leeds beauty spot Roundhay Park.

Happy to complete the course, Joanathan Usher, Jessica Payne and Saul Freeman pose for a photo.

A sea of runners takes over the north Leeds park for the weekly event, which always sees a high turnout in the new year.

Howard Jeffery was pleased with his first parkrun of the year.

2024’s figures have topped those in recent history.

