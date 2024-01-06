22 energetic photos of runners in Roundhay Park as Leeds parkrun returns for the new year
The ever-popular event had its highest numbers since the pandemic, with first-timers and seasoned veterans alike joining the crowds.
Organisers always expect a big turnout on the first event of the year – but 2024’s figures have topped those in recent history, with an enormous 437 fitness enthusiasts showing their love for the park.
Graham Pawley, 56, is one of the event’s organisers. He said: “We’ve not had anywhere near these numbers since the pandemic. There was a great atmosphere as always, because it’s a wonderful community event.”
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was among the crowds today to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos from the event –