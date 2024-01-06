More than 400 eager runners turned out for the first parkrun of the year at Leeds beauty spot Roundhay Park today (January 6).

The ever-popular event had its highest numbers since the pandemic, with first-timers and seasoned veterans alike joining the crowds.

Organisers always expect a big turnout on the first event of the year – but 2024’s figures have topped those in recent history, with an enormous 437 fitness enthusiasts showing their love for the park.

Graham Pawley, 56, is one of the event’s organisers. He said: “We’ve not had anywhere near these numbers since the pandemic. There was a great atmosphere as always, because it’s a wonderful community event.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was among the crowds today to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos from the event –

Roundhay Parkrun The parkrun had its highest turnout since the pandemic, with more than 400 runners taking part in the action.

Roundhay Parkrun The ever-popular event is set against the beautiful backdrop of stunning Leeds beauty spot Roundhay Park.

Roundhay Parkrun Happy to complete the course, Joanathan Usher, Jessica Payne and Saul Freeman pose for a photo.

Roundhay Parkrun A sea of runners takes over the north Leeds park for the weekly event, which always sees a high turnout in the new year.

Roundhay Parkrun Howard Jeffery was pleased with his first parkrun of the year.