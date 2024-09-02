Zero Waste Week: 7 simple ways we can all help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zero Waste Week begins today, and it’s the perfect time to take a step back and think about how we can all reduce waste in our everyday lives. The good news? It doesn’t have to be a chore!

Lottomart has provided some easy hacks to help you make the most of the environmental initiative Zero Waste Week is purposed for, while keeping it simple, fun, and effective.

1. Plan Meals and Shop Smart

One of the easiest ways to reduce waste is by planning your meals for the week. Sit down, sketch out what you’ll be eating, and make a shopping list of what you need. The key is to stick to the list - no cheeky extras sneaking in!

This approach helps reduce food waste and saves you a pretty penny by cutting down on those last-minute takeaways. If you’re lucky enough to have a local greengrocer or farmer’s market nearby, bring your reusable bags and buy loose, package-free produce. You’ll be supporting local businesses and reducing packaging waste simultaneously.

2. Get Creative with Leftovers

Having eaten, don’t be too quick to chuck out your leftovers. Instead, get creative and turn them into something new. Last night’s roast veg? Perfect for a hearty soup. Got stale bread? Turn it into croutons or a bread pudding.

Making the most of your leftovers helps cut down on food waste and stretches your weekly shop a bit further. You could even dedicate one evening a week to using up leftovers; it’s a great way to clear out the fridge and challenge yourself to cook something new.

3. Compost Your Food Scraps

Whether you’ve got a garden or just a small indoor bin, composting is a brilliant way to recycle food scraps and turn them into something useful. Composting keeps food waste out of landfills, where it would otherwise contribute to harmful greenhouse gases.

If you’re unsure about composting, start with easy items like vegetable peelings, tea bags - make sure they’re plastic-free - and coffee grounds.

4. Embrace Reusables

Another brilliant way to cut down on waste is by embracing reusables. It’s time to ditch the disposables and start using reusable bags, bottles, coffee cups, and even cloth napkins. Keep them in your bag or by the door so you don’t forget them on your way out.

Reusables are fantastic for reducing single-use plastics, which are a major culprit when it comes to landfill waste. If you’re just getting started, don’t overwhelm yourself. Focus on one swap at a time, like using a reusable water bottle, and then gradually add more as you go.

5. Say No to Disposable Plastics

A simple yet effective stance to take is to say no to disposable plastics when you’re out and about. Make a point of refusing single-use items like straws, cutlery, and bags. Keep a small kit in your bag with a reusable straw, a spork, and a tote bag - sorted!

Reducing your use of single-use plastics means less rubbish heading to the landfill, and it’s kinder to the planet. If you’re grabbing a sandwich or a pasty on the go, ask for it without the bag or box - every little bit helps!

6. Upcycle Before You Recycle

Before throwing something in the recycling bin, think about how to give it a second life. That glass jar could be a new storage pot or vase, and those old t-shirts could become cleaning rags or even shopping bags.

Upcycling is a cracking way to reduce waste and have fun by being creative. Plus, it’s kinder on your wallet than buying new. Have a rummage online for endless upcycling ideas; you may be surprised at what you can do with things you’d normally get rid of.

7. Declutter and Donate

Finally, use Zero Waste Week as an excuse for a clear-out. Decluttering is an excellent way to breathe new life into your space while ensuring your unwanted items find a new home rather than heading to the tip.

Donate or sell items you no longer need rather than binning them - it’s a great way to reduce waste and help others at the same time.

Small Changes, Big Impact

Zero Waste Week is all about making simple, manageable changes that add up to something much bigger to be carried forward each and every day. With these easy methods, you’ll reduce your waste and inspire those around you to do the same.