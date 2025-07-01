Yorkshire and Humber pupils celebrate STEM achievements at Sheffield Hallam University

An awards and exhibition event was held on 30th June at Sheffield Hallam University, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across Yorkshire and Humber for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 46 pupils from schools across Yorkshire and Humber being celebrated.

One of the winners

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Year 6 pupil Thomas from Rossmere Academy, whose idea “Captioner” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’. His idea is a pair of glasses to help deaf people which is specially adapted to taking in the surrounding sounds and transforming them into real time captions.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

​