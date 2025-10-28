'We deserve to feel safe online' — the powerful message from city’s children

“We deserve to feel as safe online as we do offline”.

That was the hard-hitting message from young people in Leeds as they call on the city’s leaders to prioritise online safety.

Members of Leeds Youth Council have warned in a stark letter that young people are “silently struggling” as they battle with the consequences of social media on a daily basis.

They fear that algorithms are bombarding them with unrealistic standards around body image and worry that social media platforms need to step-up in the war against misinformation in the wake of the riots last year.

They have presented their letter to council officials as well as the Director of Children and Families.

Members of the Leeds Youth Council presented a series of short films and an open letter calling for a safer online world to professionals and decision makers in the city this week. | Submitted

Gail Sayles, NSPCC local campaigns manager, said: “Everyone we have worked with on this campaign has been truly inspirational, but the determination and focus of the Youth Council have been especially powerful.

“Parents and carers have concerns about the online world, but it’s so important that we listen to the worries that children and young people have too. The open letter written by the Leeds Youth Council makes it clear that working with and listening to children would be an incredible way forward and would empower adults and young people to help create a safer online world.”

Here is their emotional letter in full:

“We are the Leeds Youth Council — a group of young people aged 10–18, campaigning on key issues that affect our generation.

“We are writing to you, not from positions of power, but from the perspective of young people — those who are growing up in a world where being online is becoming increasingly harmful and unsafe.

“We’re sure that you’ll agree that social media is everywhere. It’s where we connect, learn, express ourselves, and try to make sense of the world around us. But it’s also where many of us are being harmed and this reality can no longer be ignored.

“The evidence is clear. Research carried out by the Children’s Commissioner for England found that 91 per cent of young people in England use social media. The Youth Endowment Fund found that 91 per cent of young people who have perpetrated violence said that they had seen it on social media.

“It could not be more evident that these platforms are a constant part of our lives, yet they too often expose us to damaging and even dangerous material. This kind of content isn’t merely occasional — it is widespread. And it is having a lasting impact on how young people think, feel, and perceive the world.

“We have witnessed this first-hand. The riots and civil unrest that erupted during the summer of 2024 were a stark reminder of just how powerful — and dangerous — social media can be when left unchecked. Inflammatory posts and misinformation spread like wildfire, fuelling fear, anger, and division.

“What is most alarming is how quickly it all escalated. How there was no clear accountability or intervention from the platforms where the misinformation was spreading.

“Aside from this, there are more personal harms taking place every day — ones that don’t often make headlines but are no less serious: the impact on our mental health.

“Many of us are silently struggling. Social media constantly tells us how we should look, behave, and think. We’re surrounded by unrealistic beauty standards and toxic comparisons, and we’re shown content we never asked for. Why? Because algorithms are designed to prioritise engagement, not wellbeing.

“However, we are not writing to you to criticise for the sake of it. We are here to call for real, meaningful change. Here is what we are asking from you:

• Listen to young people. Not just in one-off conversations, but in consistent, diverse, and accessible ways. Acknowledge their experiences and views and take meaningful action to help them.

• Hold social media companies to account. While we welcome the Online Safety Act, it simply doesn’t go far enough to protect us. Platforms must implement stricter identity verification, improve reporting systems, and take faster, more effective action to remove harmful content.

• Standardise media literacy education in all schools. Being able to critically assess the information we see online is no longer optional — it is essential.

• Demand transparency from tech companies. Algorithms shouldn’t be hidden. We have a right to know how content is being recommended to us — especially when it impacts our wellbeing and mental health.

• Adopt and support the use of an Online Safety Scorecard, as recommended by the Youth Select Committee. This would clearly show how well platforms are protecting young users and where they are falling short — holding them publicly accountable.

“We are not asking for the internet to be shut down. We understand how powerful and positive it can be when used safely. But we deserve to feel as safe online as we do offline. That cannot happen without your support and leadership.

“So, we are asking you — the people with the power to make a difference — to step up.

“In today’s digital world, online safety is not a privilege. It is a responsibility. A responsibility that belongs to you: our decision-makers, our leaders.

“The harms we face online are real. The consequences are lasting. And we, your young people, are counting on you to lead with purpose. Awareness is no longer enough — what we need now is action.

“We want to hear from you about how you will stand with us to make our vision a reality and help create an online world that protects, empowers, and respects all young people.”