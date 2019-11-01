These are the 33 Leeds areas where children are most behind and ahead in school

Ranked from worst performing to best performing, this is how all 33 Leeds districts compare on children meeting normal academic standards at school in KS2 - years 3 to 6. The full statistics can be found on the Leeds Observatory site.
1. Hunslet and Riverside
Hunslet and Riverside was the worst-performing Leeds ward for KS2, with just 45.4 per cent of children meeting their expected academic standard.
Photo: Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0)
2. Gipton and Harehill
The second worst-performing district was Gipton and Harehill, where just 47.5 per cent of children met the expected academic standard for their age group.
Photo: Mtaylor848/Wikipedia
3. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill
Burnmantofts and Richmond Hill saw similar levels of attainment, with 47.9 per cent of children achieving the expected academic standard in KS2.
Photo: Tim Green CC.2.0
4. Middleton Park
Falling well below Leeds average of 61 per cent of children achieving the expected academic standard was Middleton Park, where just 50.5 per cent achieved this.
Photo: Mary and Angus Hogg (cc-by-sa/2.0)
