How all Leeds districts measured on KS2 academic attainment.

These are the 33 Leeds areas where children are most behind and ahead in school

Data for 2017/18 from the Leeds Observatory reveals which Leeds wards have the highest and lowest percentage of school children meeting the expected academic standard in KS2.

By Sarah Wilson
Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:00 am

Ranked from worst performing to best performing, this is how all 33 Leeds districts compare on children meeting normal academic standards at school in KS2 - years 3 to 6. The full statistics can be found on the Leeds Observatory site.

1. Hunslet and Riverside

Hunslet and Riverside was the worst-performing Leeds ward for KS2, with just 45.4 per cent of children meeting their expected academic standard.

2. Gipton and Harehill

The second worst-performing district was Gipton and Harehill, where just 47.5 per cent of children met the expected academic standard for their age group.

3. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill

Burnmantofts and Richmond Hill saw similar levels of attainment, with 47.9 per cent of children achieving the expected academic standard in KS2.

4. Middleton Park

Falling well below Leeds average of 61 per cent of children achieving the expected academic standard was Middleton Park, where just 50.5 per cent achieved this.

