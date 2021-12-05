The 10 schools were revealed as part of the Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

Primary school rankings are based on the average outcomes achieved by schools in Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) in the three years, 2017-19.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of centre- and teacher-assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Leeds primary schools have been named as the best in the North of England. Pictured Crossley Street Primary School in Wetherby. Picture: Steve Riding.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

“At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”

Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School, in Ilkley, came third on the list.

The school, in Sandholme Drive, ranked 110.3 for its average reading score, 112.7 for its average grammar score and 110 for its average maths score.

This gave it a total score of 333.

It ranked 70th nationally.

Meanwood Church of England Primary School, in Meanwood, came fourth on the list.

The school, in Green Road, ranked 111 for its average reading score, 111 for its average grammar score and 110.3 for its average maths score.

This gave it a total score of 332.3.

It ranked 90th nationally.

Crossley Street Primary School, in Wetherby, came fifth of the list.

The school, in Crossley Street , ranked 109.3 for its average reading score, 112.3 for its average grammar score and 109.3 for its average maths score.

This gave it a total score of 331.0.

It ranked 163rd nationally.

Westbrook Lane Primary School, in Horsforth, came joint ninth on the list.

The school, in Westbrook Lane, ranked 109 for its average reading score, 111.3 for its average grammar score and 109 for its average maths.

This gave it a total of 329.3.

It ranked 297th nationally.

It was tied with Oughtibridge Primary School in Sheffield.

The full list of top 10 primary schools in the North:

These are the top 10 schools in Yorkshire:

1 - Copthorne Primary School, All Saints Road, Bradford, BD7 3AY

2 - Horton Park Primary School, Dawnay Road, Canterbury, Bradford, BD5 9LQ

3 - Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School, Sandholme Drive, Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley LS29 7RQ

4 - Meanwood C of E Primary School, 89 Green Road, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4LD

5 - Crossley Street Primary School, Crossley Street, Wetherby LS22 6RT

6 - St Peter's RC Primary School, North Leas Avenue, Scarborough, YO12 6LX

7 - Baildon C of E Primary School and Nursery, Coverdale Way, Baildon, Shipley, BD17 6TE

8 - Warmsworth Primary School, Mill Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster DN4 9RG

= 9 - Westbrook Lane Primary School, Westbrook Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5AH