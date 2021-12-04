The guide, which reveals the 1,700 highest-achieving schools in the UK, has released the top 10 state and private schools for the North - and they're all in Yorkshire.

Ripon Grammar School once again took the title for the North, but was ranked 53rd across the country.

In West Yorkshire, Skipton Girls' High School was named as the best state school.

These are the best performing schools in West Yorkshire according to The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide 2022. Pictured is students celebrate A level exam success in 2020. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Ilkley Grammar School also secured a place on the list.

Bradford Grammar School was named as the best independent school, followed closely by The Grammar School at Leeds.

Wakefield Girls' High School also bagged a place on the list.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of centre- and teacher-assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

“At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”

Top 10 state schools in West Yorkshire

Skipton Girls' High School, Skipton

Ermysted's Grammar School, Skipton

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax

Ilkley Grammar School, Ilkley

The North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax

Heckwondwike Grammar School, Heckmondwike

Top 10 independent schools in West Yorkshire

Bradford Grammar School, Bradford

The Grammar School at Leeds, Leeds

Wakefield Girls' High School, Wakefield

The lists in full for the North:

Top 10 state schools in Yorkshire

1. Ripon Grammar School, Ripon

2. Skipton Girls' High School, Skipton,

3. Ermysted's Grammar School, Skipton

4. Fulford School, York

5.The Crossley Heath School, Halifax

6. Silverdale School, Sheffield

7. Ilkley Grammar School, Ilkley

8. The North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax

9. Tapton School, Sheffield

10. Heckwondwike Grammar School, Heckmondwike

Top 10 independent schools in Yorkshire

1. Queen Ethelburga's College, York

2. St Peter's School, York

3. Bradford Grammar School, Bradford

4. The Grammar School at Leeds, Leeds

5. Sheffield Girls', Sheffield

6. Wakefield Girls' High School, Wakefield

7. Hymers College, Hull

8. Queen Margaret's School, York

9. Ampleforth College, York