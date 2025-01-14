Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new 402-bed student housing scheme has launched in Leeds.

Nido Living, a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) provider, has launched The Fabric Works, opening in September 2025 and now accepting bookings.

Developed in partnership with H.I.G and Primus, the scheme is located on Leylands Road in Mabgate and aims to offer "premium" student living with modern amenities, including a games room, gym, cinema and private gardens.

Each studio room comes complete with a 43” smart TV, superfast WiFi connection, storage space, a fridge-freezer, cooking appliances, an ensuite bathroom, and acoustic flooring.

The building is inspired by historic arcades built in Leeds between 1878 and 1897, including Thornton Arcade, Queen’s Arcade, and County Arcade, and incorporates sustainable features, such as connection to the Leeds PIPES heat network.

With over 17 years in the business, Nido Living has made a name for itself for its high-quality PBSA and commitment to enhancing the student experience.

Darren Gardner, COO of Nido Living said: “The UK student accommodation market continues to be hugely undersupplied, with an acute lack of the type of professionally managed and design-oriented homes that residents demand.

"Leeds has long been a favourite of UK and international students, and this continues to be the case.

"While there are schemes already in the city, we are confident The Fabric Works is unique and will set a new bar for aspirational student living offering the best accommodation and amenities, with an added focus on both wellbeing and sustainability.

"In addition, with a new stable UK Government and as immigration policy becomes clearer, we expect the numbers of international students to rise again with Leeds one of the cities on their radar thanks to its vibrant lifestyle, its top 100 ranking and being part of the prestigious Russell Group.”

Duncan Melville, Director at Primus Property Group, added: “Nido is an award-winning European PBSA operator who has raised the bar in student accommodation management and experience, and we’re excited to leverage their track record and brand for our assets in Leeds and Lancaster.

"Early engagement with Nido in the development of the schemes has helped us integrate both technology and sustainable design in a way that delivers a positive impact for the students who will be living in our buildings.

"A key part of our asset management plan is to have fun, inclusive, and community-oriented spaces with a friendly and trusted team on the ground 24/7 for our student community, and we are delighted Nido represents all of this at The Fabric Works and The Sail Yard & Works.”