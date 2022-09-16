According to the Times Good University Guide, out today, Leeds Trinity University has the best student experience in the North according to the rankings, as the National Student Survey saw a satisfaction rating of 76 percent for those studying there.

Leeds Arts University saw graduate prospects, student experience and teaching satisfaction on this rise, helping the university to jump more than 30 places to the 71st best university in the country in the overall tables.

Elsewhere, the University of Leeds scored 23 in the overall rankings, while Leeds Beckett placed 113.

Professor Charles Egbu, the vice-chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, which has been ranked the best university for student experience in the North (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Yorkshire’s top performing university was York, placing 17th nationally. York rose eight places to rank ninth in the research quality index, which has helped to lift it by two places in the overall rankings.

Professor Catherine O’Connor, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at Leeds Trinity University, said: “We are extremely proud to provide a distinctively career-led university community at Leeds Trinity, where our students are supported to develop academically, professionally, and personally.

“Our personal, inclusive and ‘name, not a number’ approach means that we create an environment to support student success and wrap key services around our academic programmes to help all our learners reach their potential.

“Our blend of professional work placements, extra-curricular activities and support through personal tutors equips our students with the knowledge, practical experience and confidence to thrive as graduates. This combination is really special and our teams work hard to ensure that it makes a real difference for our students.”

Professor Simone Wonnacott, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Arts University, said: ‘It’s excellent news for our university to be the biggest riser in the North. Now that our students are back to having full access to our award winning studios and workshops, we are delighted to have jumped 30 places in the overall tables.