The 11 most oversubscribed secondary schools in Leeds - from Roundhay School to Pudsey Grammar
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Leeds this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
Across the Yorkshire and Humber region, 6.2% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 11.5% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 3,550 primary and 7,198 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.
In Leeds, Roundhay School came out on top out of the 29 secondary schools as the most oversubscribed, having had to turn away 219 applicants that the put the esteemed school as their first preference.
The school, which is where the now ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss studied, also had the most oversubscribed primary school in the region.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which 11 secondary schools are the hardest to get into.