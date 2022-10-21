Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

Across the Yorkshire and Humber region, 6.2% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 11.5% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 3,550 primary and 7,198 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Leeds, Roundhay School came out on top out of the 29 secondary schools as the most oversubscribed, having had to turn away 219 applicants that the put the esteemed school as their first preference.

The school, which is where the now ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss studied, also had the most oversubscribed primary school in the region.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which 11 secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Roundhay School Roundhay School had 443 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 224 of these were offered places. This means 219 or 49.4% did not get a place. Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

2. Dixons Trinity Academy, Chapeltown Dixons Trinity Academy in Chapeltown had 149 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 89 of these were offered places. This means that 50, or 40.3%, did not get a place. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3. The Ruth Gorse Academy The Ruth Gorse Academy had 363 applicants put the school as a first preference but only223 of these were offered places. This means that 140, or 38.6%, did not get a place. Photo: Diane Allen Photo Sales

4. Abbey Grange Church of England Academy School Abbey Grange Church of England Academy School had 344 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 225 of these were offered places. This means that 119, or 34.6%, did not get a place. Photo: Google Photo Sales