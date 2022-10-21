Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, Ms. Truss said she had informed King Charles III of her decision to stand down. It brings an end to her six week spell as prime minister during which she lost the confidence of MPs, party members, the wider public and her fiscal policies spooked financial markets.

Ms. Truss’s 44-day premiership sees her match Brian Clough’s infamous reign at Leeds United, as well as making her the shortest serving prime minister in British history. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Ben Wallace are among the names being touted as candidates to replace her at the very top.

Yorkshire Evening Post readers weighed in with their views following her resignation, as well as their thoughts on who should be the next Prime Minister. Dozens of readers called for a general election and together with our sister title, NationalWorld, we have launched a petition to make an election happen.

(Photo: PA Wire)

Lee Connor said: “Doesn't matter what we want. They do whatever they feel like. I know a lot of us would like a general election.”

Sharon Perry said: “I don’t know much about politics but I think there should be a general election so they can vote who they would like to be Prime Minister.”

Sharon Berry said: “Its time to let us all decide who we want to run the country. Simple solution the majority wins who ever that maybe but at least everyone can have they say.”

Karin Pelser Rogers agreed, adding: “OMG, this government is such an embarrassment. We seriously need a general election. The UK is a laughing stock.”

Many readers are hopeful that Boris Johnson will enter the leadership campaign, following a petition to bring him back to office.

Cheryl Hanson said: “If Boris runs for the position he’ll be back.” While Susan Restall added: “Bring back Boris he did make mistakes BUT he did a wonderful job and a strong person. Just what we need.”

Others disagreed. Trevor Bavage said: “[Truss] was always useless like her predecessor. The next candidate will be hopeless. A general election now.”