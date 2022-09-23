News you can trust since 1890
The 11 best Leeds and Wakefield high schools and colleges including private according to Sunday Times guide

A series of high-achieving Leeds secondary schools and colleges have stormed into The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.

By Joseph Keith
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:01 pm

The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

Here, we've picked out all of the secondary schools and colleges – including private, fee-paying schools – in Leeds and Wakefield that feature inside the 29th edition of the guide.

The Times has issued each school with a ranking out of the top 1,600 in the country, according to its own data analysis.

1. New College Pontefract

The college, on the border of Leeds in Park Lane, Pontefract, was ranked 36th in the country in The Times' guide. It has 2,209 students.

Photo: NationalWorld/Sunday Times

2. Notre Dame Sixth Form College

The city centre-based college, on St Mark's Avenue, was ranked 46th according to the guide. It has 1,850 students. Pictured in 2002.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Elliott Hudson College

The Morley college, on White Rose Office Park, was ranked 56th in the country according to the guide. It has 1,055 students. Pictured on A Level results day is Lee Styles, principal.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. The Grammar School at Leeds

The private, fee-paying school, nicknamed GSAL, is based at Alwoodley Gates on Harrogate Road in Alwoodley. The Times ranked it 127th in the parent school guide. The school offers primary, secondary and post-16 education. It has 2,109 pupils on its roll. Pictured are students celebrating after receiving their GCSE results on August 25, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

