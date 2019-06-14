Teenage girl sent home from Leeds school after getting clear earring to reduce migraines

A schoolgirl who got a medical piercing to combat terrible migraines has been ‘excluded’ from school.

Bobbiemay Smith, 14, was sent home from Cockburn John Charles Academy in Belle Isle after teachers spotted the tiny clear, plastic earring.

Bobbie-May Smith was sent home from John Charles Academy for wearing this plastic earring to combat her migraines

The piercing was done after the family tried various different remedies for the migraines which were causing the year nine pupil to take time off school sick from the severe pain.

Since having it done, the migraines have miraculously cleared up and she was able to return to her studies.

But dad Geoff says the school have now picked her out for the piercing, saying it is 'inappropriate'. Bobbiemay was told she would either have to be put into isolation, or she wouldn't be allowed to come to school.

"I am banging my head against the wall", said Geoff.

The 49-year-old self-employed roofer, who lives in Beeston, said: "It feels like we can't win. When she got migraines they lasted about a week and she couldn't concentrate in class.

"We've tried everything and it didn't work. Since getting the piercing they have stopped. The earring is the smallest one we could possibly find and it's clear, so wouldn't be easily visible.

"She was back at school for about a week before her teacher sent her home. They are punishing the children for something that's not their fault."

Geoff, who has ten children, added that Bobbiemay has also been sent home for wearing trousers that were "too tight", saying: "We have had to buy trousers that are too big for her round her waist just so the school are satisfied.

"The school won't let her take her coursework home so she can't revise at home. She's missed a lot of school now and it's not fair - she's an intelligent child and they have had no other issues with her until now."

A spokesman for Cockburn John Charles Academy said: “We would like to make it clear Bobbiemay Smith has not been excluded from the academy.

“She is welcome back at any time, as long as the earring is removed.

“Students and parents are aware of our clear uniform policy which is applied consistently.

“In this particular case, medical evidence or a doctor’s note has not been provided to suggest exceptional circumstances. At all times, our focus is on Bobbiemay’s welfare and best interests and we hope to see her return to the academy as soon as possible.”