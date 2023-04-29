Swinnow Primary School in Leeds delighted as its playground is given a makeover ahead of the summer
A Leeds primary school has received a cash boost to upgrade its playground and facilities.
The grant from specialist energy and water services company Cenergist has allowed children at Swinnow Primary School in Pudsey to enjoy a new playground ahead of the summer. The new playground now has a purpose-built canopy with an artificial turfed area while some funds were used to upgrade the Children’s Centre.
Becky Naylor, headteacher at Swinnow Primary School, said: “We are very pleased to have been given this donation by Cenergist. The funds have made a huge difference in terms on enriching our pupils’ playground experience and supporting our staff with upgraded facilities in our Children’s Centre.”
The company, which has offices in Beeston, is currently also helping Leeds City Council improve the energy efficiency of its housing and public buildings, reducing the risk of fuel poverty while cutting energy bills and carbon emissions.
Director of operations at Cenergist Alex Brown said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Swinnow Primary School in improving their facilities. Hopefully they will improve the learning experience and enjoyment of the children. As a company, we recognise our commitment and responsibilities to the wider community in the areas in which we operate and are happy to support such initiatives.”
Cenergist works with local authorities, water companies, social housing providers and commercial clients to improve their energy and water efficiency and thereby cut their utility bills and carbon emissions. Find out more information about the company on the Cenergist website.