The grant from specialist energy and water services company Cenergist has allowed children at Swinnow Primary School in Pudsey to enjoy a new playground ahead of the summer. The new playground now has a purpose-built canopy with an artificial turfed area while some funds were used to upgrade the Children’s Centre.

Becky Naylor, headteacher at Swinnow Primary School, said: “We are very pleased to have been given this donation by Cenergist. The funds have made a huge difference in terms on enriching our pupils’ playground experience and supporting our staff with upgraded facilities in our Children’s Centre.”

The company, which has offices in Beeston, is currently also helping Leeds City Council improve the energy efficiency of its housing and public buildings, reducing the risk of fuel poverty while cutting energy bills and carbon emissions.

Swinnow Primary School, Pudsey, has received a cash boost from Cenergist to upgrade its facilities ahead of the summer. Photo: Cenergist

Director of operations at Cenergist Alex Brown said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Swinnow Primary School in improving their facilities. Hopefully they will improve the learning experience and enjoyment of the children. As a company, we recognise our commitment and responsibilities to the wider community in the areas in which we operate and are happy to support such initiatives.”