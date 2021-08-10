Leeds City College said many of its students would be going on to higher education as it shared some "outstanding" results.

Aanam Munawwar, only moved to England in 2019, but has excelled in her A levels – securing three A* grades in biology, chemistry and psychology respectively. She’s now on her way to pursuing a career in medicine. Also following a career in medicine is Emily Kershaw, who got three A* grades in maths, further maths and chemistry as well as an A in biology. She has secured a place at the University of Birmingham to study medicine.

One of the colleges biggest congratulations has gone to Rahim Karim who achieved grade A in maths, further maths and physics, despite a hearing disability. He is now going to University of Leeds to study Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the aim of exploring how AI can assist people with hearing impairments.

Leeds City College's Wiktoria Brzoskowska who scored A*, AA grades. Picture Tony Johnson

"It’s a testament to our teachers who have worked tirelessly to ensure students have been supported throughout the year, whether it was in-class or online. We’d like to thank them for their incredible efforts. Many of our students will now be progressing to higher level study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future."

Over at Horsforth School, three students have secured places at Oxbridge, one of the hardest institutions to get into in the UK, with A* grades across the board. The school said that other students will be pursuing studies in psychology, law and chemical physics.

Dr. Paul Bell, the school’s Headteacher said “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we wish them all the very best of luck for the future.”