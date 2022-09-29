Support staff including librarians, cleaners, security and catering employees have been on strike for three days this week after rejecting a 3% pay increase from the University and Colleges Employers Association.

Staff are asking for a wage increase of 2% above inflation, which was 9.9% in August.

Branch secretary Angela Blackburn said: “This is the 13th year that staff at the university have had a below inflation pay offer so now that means we are 33% down on our salaries that we had in 2009, meaning that people are basically working for free each year from September to December.

Nathan Martin said that his electricity bills have doubled

“Many staff are using food banks or taking second jobs to make ends meet and members have just had enough.”

Members of Unison have been gathering around the campus holding placards and handing out leaflets before holding rallies on the steps of the Parkinson Building at midday.

One of those at Thursday’s rally was librarian Alex Leece, who held a placard with the phrase: “Go ‘Shh’ yourself.”

He said: “It’s gone from a job that you felt had a certain level of pay that gave you some self-respect to now as no better than any other minimum wage job.

Librarian Alex Leece said that the increase of costs has 'tanked my spending ability'

"It’s just not sustainable. We spend all of our time looking after the students and keeping the university running and here we are now.”

He said that the cost of living crisis has “tanked my spending ability” and led him to get rid of his car and stop driving to save on costs.

The strike had led to the libraries at the university to be shut down for the day, with Mr Leece saying: “The whole point, unfortunately, is to be as disruptive as possible but luckily the students recognise that and if they’re putting pressure on the vice-chancellor then all the better.”

Also taking part in the strike was Nathan Martin, who said that his electricity bills have now doubled and at the end of the month there is now money left to save, adding: “If it gets any worse I’m really going to start struggling.”

Mr Martin, who works as a timetable coordinator, said: “We’ve had below inflation pay for a number of years now and the university has got the money available to pay more for their staff, who are now having to go to foodbanks.

"It’s not good enough for a university wanting to trade itself as world-leading.”

A spokesperson for the University of Leeds said: “Although we cannot support the industrial action, the University continues to work with our trades unions to improve employment terms and support our lowest paid staff.

“We are taking action where we can in these difficult times, which has included making extra payments of £650 in July to all colleagues on our lower pay grades.

“The University is also increasing the level of its Staff Assistance Fund, which supports colleagues facing financial difficulties."