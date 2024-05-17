Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A private company could take over a nursery in Roundhay, parents have been told – just days after it was suggested the pre-school could close altogether.

Leeds City Council launched a consultation on the future of the nursery at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School on Monday (May 13), prompting concerns from families.

It said that dwindling numbers and staffing costs were hitting the school’s budget, and that a permanent closure of the nursery from January 2025 was being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on a proposal to closure the nursery at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, just two days after the consultation went live, head teacher Sarah Richards wrote to parents about “new and enhanced provision” being considered for the nursery. In a letter seen by the Yorkshire Evening Post, she said the school had “negotiated highly competitive rates” and that a new provider would “completely renovate” the space.

The message left some parents confused, as the consultation over the proposal to close the nursery was still active.

Lucia Davies, 36, who has children at the school, heard the news about the potential closure at the start of the week.

“Everyone was shocked,” she told the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery, which is run by the local education authority, is currently only open during school hours. That means that working parents must make arrangements for their kids to be collected.

Lucia has been among those calling for the nursery to increase the hours and offer wrap-around care.

She said: “We were told that staff would look into it – but now we hear that they are closing it altogether.”

In the consultation notice, the council said that the nursery “cannot provide the flexible wrap-around care and all year-round nursery provision which some families are seeking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that parents could instead access “a broad range of childcare available across the area”.

But Lucia, who lives in Roundhay, said: “It’s not true that there are plenty of other childcare options available. The closest are a lot more expensive.

“For a lot of families that are in the catchment area of Moor Allerton Hall Primary School, these are not valid options.”

The YEP has seen the letter sent by the school just two days after the council consultation was launched. It detailed a proposal for “enhanced” nursery provision available from 7.30am to 6pm throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter added: “We have negotiated highly competitive rates for prospective parents and have completed several due diligence checks, including governor and staff visits to other establishments, to ensure we are selecting the highest quality for our children and school.”

It said that places at the proposed nursery could be available from as soon as September 1.

A number of families with children either at the nursery, or who intend to send their children to the nursery, have been left concerned about the costs associated with a third-party provider.

Speaking to the YEP, one parent asked: “Why have a consultation if you know a private company is going to take over?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been saying that the nursery should continue as it is, but introduce wrap-around care. I know a lot of families who would happily pay extra for that.

“I’d love to be proven wrong but, if it goes to a private provider, I can see it costing a lot more.”

In a statement shared on behalf of the school, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Moor Allerton Hall Primary School currently runs a nursery for three and four-year-olds during school hours and term time only.

“The number of children attending the nursery has fallen, with low interest to start nursery in September this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school has been exploring other options, and expects to be able to update parents very soon on plans for a private early years provider to run childcare on the school site from September this year.”

The consultation on the proposed closure will run until May 28, before a report goes to a meeting of the council’s Executive Board. The authority is set to host an “informal drop-in session” about plans for the nursery, on Lidgett Lane, on Monday (May 20).