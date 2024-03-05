Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shadwell Childcare, which operates in the old caretaker’s bungalow at Shadwell Primary School, was partially closed and relocated last year after crumbling RAAC (Reinforced Autoclave Aerated Concrete) was discovered.

The controversial concrete was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the 1950s and mid-’70s in the UK, but has since been found to be “susceptible to failure.”

Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for education Jonathan Pryor, has now confirmed that the nursery has reopened after the council stepped in to fund the replacement roof.

Coun Pryor said: "I am delighted to say that Shadwell Childcare are now open, complete with a new roof, after Leeds City Council stepped in to fund the repairs.

"I know that the team at Shadwell are grateful for our support and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while these works were undertaken."

The Government had previously pledged to fund all RAAC related repairs but City Council were forced to step in after failing to receive the necessary assurances.

In September, over 100 UK schools were confirmed to feature RAAC concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar.”

Coun Pryor added: "The Government had very publicly stated that all necessary work would be funded but unfortunately they reneged on that promise when it came to Shadwell. The handling of the RAAC issue last year was yet another example of this Government failing to prioritise education.

"It can be added to their failure to provide adequate school places for children with SEND, their failure to adequately fund education for children with SEND and their failure to adequately fund school maintenance costs.”

City Council previously funded the £28m rebuild of Benton Park School, after Government officials ignored “critical” warnings over the state of school buildings in Leeds – five years before the national disaster.