Leeds skyline. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Still searching for second-year housing in Leeds? You’re not alone – and you haven’t missed your chance.

If you’re still looking for second-year student housing in Leeds, don’t worry – there’s still time to find a great place. While many students snap up properties before Christmas, a large number of private student housing options in Leeds are still available in April and May. And in many cases, late-season deals offer real advantages.

Whether you’re studying at the University of Leeds or Leeds Beckett University, the city’s most popular student areas – including Hyde Park, Headingley and Woodhouse – still have properties available through trusted platforms like Rentaroof Leeds.

Where to find last-minute student accommodation in Leeds

If you’re on the hunt for second-year housing, the first step is to check a reliable student listings site. Rentaroof’s Leeds page updates regularly and offers filters for price, location and tenancy length – perfect if you’re searching late in the season. See the latest listings here.

Right now, you’ll still find well-located properties across the city. Woodsley Green in Hyde Park is a four-bedroom student house with communal living space, superfast Wi-Fi and free laundry – ideal for groups who want to live near campus.

You’ll also find budget-friendly private rooms at Thornville Court, a fully furnished student block with shared kitchens and bike storage in Hyde Park.

Looking for more space? Brotherton House on Grace Street has high-spec ensuite and studio options with a gym, games area and strong student reviews.

For modern studio living, Austin Hall on Servia Hill offers a great setup close to both universities, with high-speed internet, ensuite bathrooms and social spaces.

And if you’re after a premium ensuite or studio near campus, Asquith House on Servia Road still has rooms available with great amenities.

Why there’s still good student housing available in April and May

You might think all the best student homes in Leeds are long gone – but that’s not the case. Spring is when many student contracts fall through, or groups break up, leaving solid properties back on the market. That means if you’re still looking for second-year student housing, now could be the perfect time to act.

Landlords often reduce prices or offer more flexible terms to secure a tenant before summer, making April and May ideal for snapping up last-minute student housing in Leeds.

Solo renters welcome – no group, no problem

If your original flatshare plans haven’t worked out, don’t worry. Plenty of private student housing in Leeds is available for solo renters. From studio rooms to house shares with flexible contracts, Rentaroof Leeds has properties suited to individuals as well as full groups.

You can also find room swaps and sublets through student Facebook groups and university forums, especially in popular areas like Headingley and Hyde Park.

Before you sign: what to check when renting late

Even if you’re short on time, it’s important to go through the details carefully before signing anything. Check whether the rent includes bills, as this can make a big difference to your budget. Make sure the property is furnished and has all the essentials you’ll need for term-time living. Look at the location – is it within easy reach of your university, and are there good transport links? Finally, read the contract thoroughly so you understand the length of the tenancy and what the notice period is if your plans change.

For more advice, see Study Inn’s student housing guide here.

At a glance: how to find student housing in Leeds this spring

Plenty of second-year properties are still available in April and May

Look for fresh listings or discounted re-listings from dropped contracts

Rentaroof Leeds offers solo and group options in key areas

Focus on Hyde Park, Headingley and Woodhouse for the best access to campus

Act quickly – the best places go fast at this time of year.