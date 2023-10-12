A Leeds school has won a prestigious national award for its work with students who have special educational needs.

The Ruth Gorse Academy, in Black Bull Street, was crowned ‘Secondary Provision of the Year’ at the annual National Association for Special Education Needs (NASEN) awards on Friday (October 6).

The glitzy ceremony was hosted at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, celebrating people and schools that go above and beyond in championing children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

The Ruth Gorse Academy was shortlisted for its work in ensuring that its teaching is fully inclusive, as well as its rigorous training programme for teachers. A key part of its approach to SEND provision has been the introduction of school ‘champions’, who meet half-termly to ensure that every student is coping with the curriculum.

The Ruth Gorse Academy, Leeds, won the ‘Secondary Provision of the Year’ award at the annual NASEN ceremony on October 6. From left, Judith McMillan of Secondary Language Link, assistant principal Jack Smith, SEND principal Zoe Burlison, assistant principal Clare Murray and principal Ben Mallinson, with presenter Samantha Baines.

It was judged by a panel of professionals with a wealth of experience in education and SEND – as well as people with lived experience.

Ben Mallinson, the school’s principal said: “The award is testament to the work of our incredible teaching and non-teaching staff, our supportive parents and most of all, our inspiring SEND students.

“Our SEND journey has been about creating a culture whereby all members of staff are champions, particularly when it comes to championing SEND students from disadvantaged backgrounds. We are thankful for our daily experiences working with and alongside our students.”

Chief Executive of NASEN Annamarie Hassall MBE said: “The Ruth Gorse Academy should be extremely proud of what they have achieved. We received the greatest number of nominations this year, telling stories of deserving schools, colleges and settings that are working together to make a difference for children and young people.”

Judith McMillan, Business Manager at Speech and Language Link, which sponsored the Secondary Provision category, said: “Huge congratulations to The Ruth Gorse Academy and to all the winners and nominees.