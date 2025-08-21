“Records broken and doors opened” - St Mary’s College celebrates record-breaking Year 11 GCSE results
The number of 9s more than doubled – with over 287 exams sat getting the very top grade. In addition, over a third of all exams secured a 7 or above, with the number of young people achieving passes in both English and maths significantly up on national benchmarks. The average grade secured also rocketed, highlighting that students in all subjects shone.
Maria Stead, Headteacher, said: “These results are fantastic and our testament to the amazing qualities shown by our young people.
“While this is a record-breaking year for us on many levels, it is also a slightly unusual one.
“One of the figures that matters most to us is the one that shows the progress that students make during their time at St Mary’s. This isn’t something that the Government can officially report on this year, as these students didn’t do their SATs because of Covid, but all our metrics show that they achieved close to a grade higher in every subject than they were expected to get when they first joined us five years ago.
“This really highlights what a dedicated and talented group of young people these students are. They are a credit to the school and the community.”
Rachel McEvoy, CEO of the St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Academy Trust, said: “It is hard to put into words how proud we are of these students. From joining us in bubbles under the shadow of social distancing, they have come together as a group to challenge, support and encourage one another! It is also important, however, to also acknowledge our brilliant staff who have helped these young people navigate the most unusual of times.
“We are also delighted that so many of these young people will be going on to our vibrant Sixth Form. Today is not only about reflection and celebration, but it is also about the next step into their education. These results will ensure that there will be many doors opened for them!”