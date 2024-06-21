Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds school has been given the green light for a new £4m sixth form building.

The new glass-fronted block at Pudsey Grammar School will aim to reduce a "shortfall" in sixth form places for city students.

Architects drawings have shown how the new £4m building at Pudsey Grammar School will look. | AHR Building Consultancy Limited

This week, Leeds City Council gave formal approval to the plans - and building work is expected to start in the autumn.

Headteacher Mark McKelvie said: "Our school has been proud to educate the children of Pudsey and the surrounding area for the past 119 years.

"We are the second most heavily oversubscribed school in Leeds and are also the only school in the west of Leeds which has a large and growing Sixth Form.

"We are therefore delighted to announce that we have been granted full planning permission by Leeds City Council for our new Department for Education Government-backed state-of-the-art £4 million Sixth Form building."

He added: "Leeds has a shortfall of places for 16 to18 year old students which will reach a peak in the next four years so we are pleased that our bid has been chosen to expand our existing high quality education for all Sixth Form students in our area."