Architects’ drawings show how the glass-fronted new block at Pudsey Grammar School could look, after a successful bid for a multi-million pound government grant.

A statement from the school explained that it is the second most oversubscribed institution in Leeds and is the only one in the west of the city that has a “large and growing” sixth form.

That is why staff were “delighted” to announce this week that their £4m bid for investment from the Department for Education, which will fund a new building for the school’s sixth form students, has been successful. The work will only go ahead if planning approval is secured in the future.

The building would help to tackle a "shortfall" in sixth form places in the city. Photo: WT Partnership.

Headteacher Mark McKelvie said: “Leeds has a shortfall of places for 16 to 18 year old students, which will reach a peak in the next four years, so we are pleased that our bid has been chosen to expand secure high quality education for sixth form students in our area for many years to come.”

Detailed designs were submitted as part of the bidding process last year. The school’s architects and project managers are aiming to open the new building by September 2024.

It is the second significant accolade the school has received from the government in as many years, as it was recently awarded National Behaviour Hub status for its “exceptional behaviour culture”. The school, which has been going for almost 120 years, works with others across the north of England as a consultant for developing and improving behaviour.