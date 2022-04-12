If your child did not qualify for a place at any of your preferred schools, they will be offered a place at their closest school with available places.

But what if you are not happy with the school that is offered?

Here is what you can do to appeal the school's decision after places have been allocated.

How to appeal the school's decision

If you are unhappy with your offer, you can make an appeal. In the meantime, you should accept the school place you have been offered. This will not affect your appeal.

For places starting in September 2022, the deadline to submit an appeal for reception is 16 May.

The appeal process

Appeals happen in two parts. First you appeal in writing and then you attend an appeal hearing.

You need to clearly set out the reasons why your child should have a place at your preferred school in your appeal form.

You can appeal for most Leeds schools using an online form but some schools you will need to contact directly.

You can see a full list of schools with places on the school admissions page of the GOV.UK website.

Is my appeal likely to be accepted?

Your appeal is more likely to be successful if the school:

- have made a mistake when applying their admissions policy

- have an admissions policy that does not follow the school admissions code

A school might have made a mistake if someone got a place who:

- qualified under a lower priority than you

- qualified under the same priority as you but lives further from the school

Waiting lists

If you're not offered a place at a school you wanted, you can put your child on a waiting list.

Your position on a waiting list will depend on which priority of the school admission policy your child meets and who else is on the waiting list.

Between offer day and 31 August, you can join a waiting list to start at a Leeds school if you have:

- received your offer and want to try and get a place at a different school