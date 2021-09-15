The Government has released a list of the highest performing primary schools in Leeds.

Performance is assessed based on how many pupils are meeting the expected standard in reading, maths and writing.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Here is a list of the best primary schools in Leeds according to the above criteria.

Meanwood Church of England Primary School

Out of 32 pupils at the end of key stage two, 100% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School ranked at number 2 on the Government's list.

31% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in both reading and maths was 111.

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

Out of 46 pupils at the end of key stage two, 96% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

20% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in reading was 110 and in maths was 111.

Beecroft Primary School

Out of 32 pupils at the end of key stage two, 91% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

25% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in both reading and maths was 109.

Bramhope Primary School

Out of 36 pupils at the end of key stage two, 89% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

19% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in reading was 108 and in maths was 110.

Tranmere Park Primary School

Out of 61 pupils at the end of key stage two, 89% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

20% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in reading was 108 and in maths was 109.

Shadwell Primary School

Out of 26 pupils at the end of key stage two, 88% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

27% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in reading was 109 and in maths was 112.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Horsforth

Out of 33 pupils at the end of key stage two, 88% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

12% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in reading was 109 and in maths was 106.

Deighton Gates Primary School

Out of 31 pupils at the end of key stage two, 87% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

16% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in both reading and maths was 107.

St James' Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Out of 15 pupils at the end of key stage two, 87% of them achieved the expected standard of reading, maths and writing.

7% of students achieved a higher standard than expected.

The average score in reading was 104 and in maths was 105.