Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The closure of a nursery in noth Leeds would be “a great loss”, parents have said in a new petition.

The nursery, at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School, off Lidgett Lane, became the subject of a council consultation earlier this month when families were asked for their views on a proposed closure.

Parents were told that dwindling numbers and staffing costs were affecting the school’s budget, and that a permanent closure of the nursery provision was being considered from January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition on the future of the nursery at Moor Allerton Hall Primary School was launched by Leeds City Council earlier this month. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But just days after the consultation was launched, it emerged that there was another option on the table – a private company could take over.

That was communicated to parents in a letter from the headteacher, who explained that the school had already “negotiated highly competitive rates”.

However, it appeared this week that both proposals have attracted opposition – as nearly 100 people signed a petition against the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition, on Change.org, said: “We call on Leeds City Council and the school board to put a stop to this closure and replacement with a private provider.

“The council and school should demonstrate it has done as much as possible to explore other options to make the provision financially viable (if that is even the problem). We demand full transparency in their decision-making process and disclosure of all due diligence undertaken.”

The YEP reported earlier this month that some parents had been left confused by the information they had received from the council and the school.

They said that the consultation on the proposed closure was followed just days later by a letter from the headteacher detailing an alternative proposal for “new and enhanced provision”, with a private company who would “completely renovate” the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-school is currently run by the local education authority, but one parent told the YEP they feared that a private company taking over could mean an increase in costs.

In a statement shared on behalf of the school, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The letter sent to parents was intended to be reassurance that something else could be available, and not an assumption about the final decision.”

Signatories to the petition argued that the closure of the nursery “would be a great loss for [the] community” and “a massive shame”. One supporter described it as “a fabulous early years educational setting with highly experienced staff”.

The consultation on the proposed closure finished on Monday (May 28) and a report on the plans is expected to go to an upcoming meeting of the council’s Executive Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad