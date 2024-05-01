Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kippax Ash Tree Primary School, located in Gibson Lane, Kippax, was rated Good in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It completed a ratings turnaround for the school, part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, after it was rated as Requires Improvement during a 2021 inspection.

The education watchdog said: “Pupils in this school ‘stride with pride’. They are proud to learn at this positive and welcoming school. Leaders have created a calm and purposeful environment for pupils to learn.

“Pupils say they feel safe. They trust adults to help them if they have any concerns. Adults teach pupils to understand and respect the similarities and differences between them.”

Ofsted highlighted pupil behaviour as "kind and considerate", with staff praised for setting high standards and working hard to improve the attendance of pupils.

The school’s curriculum is described as both “ambitious and rigorous”. Leaders have made sure that, as pupils move through the school, it is clear what they will learn and why.

The report added: “Since the last inspection, leaders have made improvements to the curriculum. This is ambitious and well thought out. The school identifies and supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) quickly.

“These pupils benefit from the same ambitious curriculum as their peers. They receive the right support at the right time. The improvements to the curriculum are impacting positively on pupils’ progress.”

Children in the early years get a “strong start to their education”. Adults teach them how to follow routines and show positive learning behaviours.