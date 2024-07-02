Little People Farfield: Ofsted praise as Leeds nursery completes ratings turnaround
Little People Farfield, located at Farsley Farfield Primary School on Cote Lane, was rated Good in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
It completed an impressive rating turnaround for the nursery, which was previously rated as Require Improvement in June 2023.
The education watchdog said: “Children are happy and settled in this calm and nurturing nursery. Staff have children's best interests at heart and continually ensure their safety and well-being.
“Staff respond quickly to babies' and children's needs. As a result, children build strong relationships with all staff and feel emotionally secure in their care.”
Children are described as showing “high levels of engagement and positive attitudes” to their learning.
Leaders and staff have worked hard to develop an ambitious curriculum to promote children's good learning and development. However, this is still being embedded and there are “some inconsistencies” in how staff put into place and sequence the new curriculum.
The report added: “Leaders and staff invite parents and carers into the nursery for parents' evenings and stay-and-play sessions. Parents have access to an app to find out information about their children's learning and development.
“The special educational needs coordinator (SENCo) works closely with parents and external professionals. This helps the SENCo to plan precise support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”
To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should “strengthen the monitoring of staff's practice” to ensure that they support and build on children's skills and knowledge consistently across the nursery.
