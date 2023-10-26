An “exceptional” Leeds primary school has been praised by Ofsted for creating an environment where pupils “feel they belong”.

Farsley Farfield Primary School, located in Cote Lane, near Pudsey, was rated as Good overall by Ofsted inspectors, who praised the school as a “vibrant and happy place to learn.”

All children were said to “flourish” in the inclusive culture, while support for children with SEND (Special educational needs and disability) was described as “exceptional”.

The education watchdog said: “Pupils feel they belong here and see themselves as part of a diverse family. Adults inspire pupils to treat each other with kindness and respect. The school’s ‘learning hive’ behaviours help pupils

Farsley Farfield Primary School was rated as Good overall by Ofsted inspectors. Picture: FFPS

to understand what is expected of them. Pupils live out these expectations in their relationships and conduct.

“The school has established an ambitious curriculum. Staff have identified the most important knowledge that pupils need to learn. Adults make sure that pupils learn this knowledge in an order that builds their understanding.”

Farfield's children were described as “fluent readers” and “confident mathematicians”, during the inspection while the school’s work to safeguard pupils was described as “highly effective” with the curriculum helping pupils to understand how to stay safe online and to know when personal information should not be shared.

Inspectors added: “Staff make sure that pupils have many opportunities to take part in after school clubs. If pupils cannot attend, staff try to remove barriers so that everyone has the chance to take part.

“Those responsible for governance understand their statutory responsibilities. They share leaders’ ambition for all pupils. Staff workload and well-being are a priority for leaders and governors. Staff appreciate the support that they receive.”

Headteacher, Peter Harris, said: “Once again, Farsley Farfield Primary School is recognised as a very good school with very strong inclusion. We are a happy, confident school that children enjoy attending and staff are committed to. Our parents are overwhelmingly supportive with 98% of them recommending the school."