A Leeds primary school described as a “warm and caring” has been downgraded by Ofsted after inspectors raised concerns over the quality of education.

Swinnow Primary School, located on Swinnow Road, Leeds, was downgraded to Requires Improvement during its recent inspection.

In their latest report published this week, Ofsted rated the primary as Good in the areas of behaviour and attitudes and early years provision but as Requires Improvement for quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

The school had previously been rated as Good in December 2019 and as Outstanding in November 2007.

The education watchdog said: “Relationships between staff and pupils are warm and caring in this school. Pupils have confidence that adults will help them if they have concerns or worries.

“Leaders have made recent changes to the curriculum that pupils are taught. However, what pupils are taught in some subjects and how it is taught need development.”

The report notes that while leaders want pupils in the school to achieve well. This aspiration is “not reflected within the ambition of the curriculum” that pupils are taught.

The school does not have a “clear view of how well subjects are being taught” and the impact of the curriculum on pupils. Inconsistencies in pedagogy and areas of the curriculum that need more rapid development are not identified quickly.

Inspectors added: “Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), do not achieve as well as they should within the curriculum and at the end of key stages 1 and 2.

“The school does not clearly evaluate how well the support pupils with SEND receive is helping them to make progress within the curriculum.”

Despite these concerns, inspectors praised the “positive start” the school’s early years provision provides to children.

Staff ensure that pupils follow routines. Pupils who need it are “supported effectively” to make positive behaviour choices.

Subjects, such as history and design and technology, are being taught in ‘blocks’ because leaders wanted pupils to build “more subject-specific knowledge” over time. This is beginning to have a positive impact on pupils’ learning.

Headteacher Becky Naylor said: "We are naturally disappointed with the overall Ofsted assessment however we are pleased the report recognised many positive strengths of our school including the fabulous behaviour of our pupils and the standard of provision in our early years setting.

