OFSTED conduct inspections of nurseries across England on average every four years.

Performance of each preschool is assessed based on factors such as the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children attending and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

These are the best nurseries in Leeds according to OFSTED.

Little Owls Nursery Seacroft

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Best Childcare Nursery

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Town Street Playgroup

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Templegate Tiny Tots Pre School

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Busy Bees Day Nursery at Colton Mill

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Little Owls Nursery Hawksworth Wood

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Bright Beginnings Childcare Centre

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Little Owls Nursery Burley Park

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Domi Domingo Day Nursery

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

Headingley Preschool

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding

22 Street Lane Nursery

Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding

Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding

Outcomes for children: Outstanding