Nurseries in Leeds: the 11 best nurseries and preschools in Leeds rated outstanding by OFSTED
These are the nurseries and preschools rated outstanding in Leeds according to reports by OFSTED.
OFSTED conduct inspections of nurseries across England on average every four years.
Performance of each preschool is assessed based on factors such as the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children attending and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.
Here are the best nurseries in Leeds according to OFSTED and their outstanding ratings.
Little Owls Nursery Seacroft
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Best Childcare Nursery
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Town Street Playgroup
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Templegate Tiny Tots Pre School
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Busy Bees Day Nursery at Colton Mill
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Little Owls Nursery Hawksworth Wood
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Bright Beginnings Childcare Centre
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Little Owls Nursery Burley Park
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Domi Domingo Day Nursery
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
Headingley Preschool
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
22 Street Lane Nursery
Effectiveness of the leadership and management: Outstanding
Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Outstanding
Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outstanding
Outcomes for children: Outstanding
