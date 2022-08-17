North Leeds nursery with ‘lovely, calm atmosphere’ praised by Ofsted inspectors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors visiting Precious Ones Nursery on Chapeltown Road said babies "show their delight” in playing with musical instruments, while other children love to make pretend “pancakes” and “cupcakes” with play dough.

Following the inspection, which took place in June, inspectors added management for the nursery has a “clear vision” about the nursery’s priorities, and that staff were caring and supportive to children.

Precious Ones Nursery once again received a "good" Ofsted rating.

The report stated: “Children are happy and settle well at the nursery. They gain a wide range of useful skills and knowledge that prepare them well for their future learning, and school.

"Babies show their delight as they bang and shake musical instruments. Toddlers gain good control of their small-muscle skills as they use spoons to fill different sized pots with sand. As children do this, staff make good use of words, such as 'small' and 'big', and count how many spoonsful they use.

“Older children delight in playing with the play dough. They use their imaginations well as they pretend to flip pancakes and make cupcakes that they say are strawberry and chocolate flavour.”

It added children at the nursery formed “secure attachments” with members of staff and sought out adults for comfort and reassurance when needed.

"There is a lovely calm atmosphere in the nursery,” it added. “Children behave well and have kind regard for their friends. Older children show that they can follow instructions.

"Staff encourage good manners and praise children for their efforts.”

It added that staff know the children they care for very well, and that children have a “wide range of interesting learning opportunities”.

The report stated: “Children have a good range of experiences to support their literacy skills. For example, their love of books is enhanced at story time. Staff read expressively and encourage children to join in.”