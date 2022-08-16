A four bedroom home is for sale in the popular village of Calverley.

Set across four floors, all the space this property has to offer has been used effectively to create a practical home perfect for a family or professional who enjoys entertaining guests.

Downstairs, the basement offers a work from home space with plenty of natural light, a dining room, a downstairs toilet and shower room as well as a practical laundry room.

Up on the ground floor is a modern kitchen complete with fitted appliances, high ceilings, period coving and large cast iron radiators. The entrance hall is light and retains lots of the properties character and charm with a tiled floor, wall panelling and deep skirting boards.

Through the hallway there is a rear patio and the living room, which continues the trend of high ceilings and character, with a large stone fireplace and befitting period features.

Upstairs to the first floor, there are two large double bedrooms, including the master with built-in period fireplaces and large windows.

The house bathroom is renovated and modernised to a high specification with built-in vanity sink, wall-mounted Victorian-style flush toilet and a free-standing bath.

To the second floor there are a further two spacious double bedrooms with additional eaves storage.

For more information about this property go to www.hunters.com/.

1. On the market for £475,000 A four bedroom home is for sale in the popular village of Calverley. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

2. Set across four floors Set across four floors, all the space this property has to offer has been used effectively to create a practical home perfect for a family or professional who enjoys entertaining guests. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

3. Offers a work from home space Downstairs, the basement offers a work from home space with plenty of natural light, a dining room, a downstairs toilet and shower room as well as a practical laundry room. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

4. High ceilings and period coving Up on the ground floor is a modern kitchen complete with fitted appliances, high ceilings, period coving and large cast iron radiators. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales