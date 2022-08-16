News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out

Leeds houses for sale: This charming four bed in Calverley has the perfect village home feel

A four bedroom house in Calverley is for sale.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:30 pm

A four bedroom home is for sale in the popular village of Calverley.

Set across four floors, all the space this property has to offer has been used effectively to create a practical home perfect for a family or professional who enjoys entertaining guests.

Downstairs, the basement offers a work from home space with plenty of natural light, a dining room, a downstairs toilet and shower room as well as a practical laundry room.

Up on the ground floor is a modern kitchen complete with fitted appliances, high ceilings, period coving and large cast iron radiators. The entrance hall is light and retains lots of the properties character and charm with a tiled floor, wall panelling and deep skirting boards.

Through the hallway there is a rear patio and the living room, which continues the trend of high ceilings and character, with a large stone fireplace and befitting period features.

Upstairs to the first floor, there are two large double bedrooms, including the master with built-in period fireplaces and large windows.

The house bathroom is renovated and modernised to a high specification with built-in vanity sink, wall-mounted Victorian-style flush toilet and a free-standing bath.

To the second floor there are a further two spacious double bedrooms with additional eaves storage.

For more information about this property go to www.hunters.com/.

1. On the market for £475,000

A four bedroom home is for sale in the popular village of Calverley.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

2. Set across four floors

Set across four floors, all the space this property has to offer has been used effectively to create a practical home perfect for a family or professional who enjoys entertaining guests.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

3. Offers a work from home space

Downstairs, the basement offers a work from home space with plenty of natural light, a dining room, a downstairs toilet and shower room as well as a practical laundry room.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

4. High ceilings and period coving

Up on the ground floor is a modern kitchen complete with fitted appliances, high ceilings, period coving and large cast iron radiators.

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
LeedsVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 2