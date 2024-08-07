A north Leeds nursery has been told to improve after Ofsted inspectors raised curriculum and safeguarding concerns.

Noah's Ark Kindergarden, located on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, has been rated as Requires Improvement overall in a new report published by Ofsted, following an inspection in June.

The nursery, previously rated Good, was downgraded in all four inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The education watchdog said: “The quality of education and children's overall experiences in the nursery are variable. Staff do not consistently implement a well-planned curriculum.

“The provider does not monitor staff knowledge well enough to ensure they are confident in all safeguarding procedures.”

Inspectors however, praised nursery staff for creating a “calm, welcoming environment”, which helps the children to feel “safe and settled.”

Children behave well, and staff support them to understand rules and expectations, while older children confidently tell the inspector that “sharing is caring.”

The report added: “Staff carry out some observations and assessments of children's development and plan a range of activities for children to engage in. However, they do not use information from assessments to implement a well-planned curriculum.

“There are effective systems in place to ensure staff are suitable to work with children. However, the provider does not always monitor staff's understanding of wider safeguarding issues, should they wish to confidentially report a concern about another member of staff.”

All children have opportunities to play outdoors in the fresh air each day. They “develop their physical skills” as they climb, run and negotiate spaces safely.

Inspectors described the nursery’s partnership with parents as “suitable”. Detailing how they use a “range of useful ways” to inform parents about the nursery and their child's care and learning.