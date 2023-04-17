News you can trust since 1890
National Offer Day 2023: Every Leeds primary school rated outstanding by Ofsted as families find out places

Leeds parents and carers are finding out today whether their child has got into the primary school of their choice.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

It’s National Offer Day and families with children due to start primary school will be notified of their offers via email or post, after an application process for places which was held last year. Parents had the chance to pick up to five preferences and have been waiting for weeks to find out if their child has got into their first choice school.

As families find out the decision, we’ve listed every primary school in Leeds to hold an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

Here is every Leeds primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

1. Outstanding primary schools

Here is every Leeds primary school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted Photo: National World

Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was inspected on 30 January 2023

2. Blenheim Primary School

Blenheim Primary School in Lofthouse Place, Woodhouse, was inspected on 30 January 2023 Photo: Steve Riding

SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was inspected on 6 July 2022

3. West Oaks School

SEN all-through school West Oaks, in Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was inspected on 6 July 2022 Photo: Google

St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was inspected on 14 January 2021

4. St Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Cromwell Street, Burmantofts, was inspected on 14 January 2021 Photo: Google

Related topics:OfstedLeeds